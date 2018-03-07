Groundbreaking held for affordable housing units in Middletown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking held for affordable housing units in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing has a new east Louisville location.

The Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund is allocating more than $8 million of FY18 funds to 22 different projects in metro Louisville.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials broke ground on Middletown Apartments, a project that was partially funded by FY18. Because of the funding announced today, more than 700 affordable units will be updated and more than 300 will be newly built.

"Many people want to keep affordable housing residents west of I-65, west of 9th Street, so to speak, so in our traditional low-to-moderate income neighborhoods," said Christie McCravy, executive director of Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund. "However, the community wins when we all have choice."

Additional funds were also announced to go toward the Home of the Innocents and the Louisville Urban League.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

