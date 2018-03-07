Several Walmart employees in Louisville, nationwide to receive b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several Walmart employees in Louisville, nationwide to receive bonuses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Walmart employees in Louisville and nationwide will be getting some extra money.

According to a release, on Thursday most Louisville associates will receive a one-time cash bonus worth up to $1,000 or a 4th quarter bonus based on the employee's store's sales performance.

Walmart recently expanded its paid leave policy to give full-time hourly associates 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.

The expanded paid parental leave also applies to salaried associates, as well as parents who adopt children. Additionally, Walmart has also started offering associates a $5,000 credit that can be used toward adoption costs.

