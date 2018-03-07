Pension reform bill passes Senate committee in spite of teachers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pension reform bill passes Senate committee in spite of teachers' vocal concerns

Posted: Updated:
Teachers packed the committee hearing, at times causing disruption to the proceedings. Teachers packed the committee hearing, at times causing disruption to the proceedings.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at fixing Kentucky’s ailing pension system passed a Senate committee Wednesday is spite of emotionally charged pleas for teachers.

Senate Bill 1, also known as the pension reform bill, passed through State and Local Government Committee by a vote of 6-4. The bill, championed by many republican lawmakers, would cut cost of living adjustments for teachers from 1.5 percent to 1 percent. This proposal has led to consternation among teachers throughout the state.

Teachers packed the committee hearing, at times causing disruption to the proceedings. Chants of “vote them out!” were heard after committee members passed the legislation.

“Senate Bill One assures that that pension promise will be there for the stake holders when they need it and when they're counting on it,” said Republican Sen. Joe Bowen, who filed the bill.

Sen. Dorsey Ridley attempted to file an amendment to the bill that would restore full cost of living adjustments for teachers, but the motion was not allowed.

Bowen said the bill would save Kentucky $3.2 billion over the next 20 years, but teachers in attendance feel the bill breaks a promise.

“This does go too far in violating the contract in many ways,” said Stephanie Winkler, President of the Kentucky Education Association.

Estimates indicate that Kentucky is in a $41 billion hole with regards to funding pensions over the next 30 years.

The bill heads to the floor of the Senate for a vote before the House of Representatives would have a chance to vote on it.   

Reach reporter Travis Ragsdale at 502-585-0817, TRagsdale@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.