Trump advisers discuss urban revitalization and welfare in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caudill Seed Company sits in the center of west Louisville, and on Wednesday it served as a backdrop for two of President Trump's advisers to talk about urban revitalization.

City leaders and boxing legend Evander Holyfield were there to take in the message. 

"I want every neighborhood in this community, and in this city and in this state, to have the same opportunity as every other one," Gov. Matt Bevin said.

Bevin joined presidential advisers Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier to discuss turning troubled areas of Louisville and others into "opportunity zones." 

Part of Trump's 13-point plan includes giving businesses incentives to move to troubled areas, to provide accessible healthcare and to conserve energy.

About halfway through the presentation, though, the conversation shifted and got heated. A debate broke out about welfare. 

"It was supposed to be temporary assistance until you were able to empower yourself," Scott said. 

A woman in the crowd responded, "It's insulting what you all are saying about people who live in urban American!"

The back-and-forth went on for a while. 

"See here's the thing: I can have this conversation with you, and you can't call me a racist like you would if Gov. Bevin or somebody else was standing up here," Scott said during a particularly heated portion of the conversation.

As the mood died down, Trump's advisers also mentioned visiting The Healing Place. They said they were so impressed that they plan to take some of the staff from the rehab facility to the White House.

