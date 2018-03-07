Owner of NuLu bar accused of rape claims his van was vandalized - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner of NuLu bar accused of rape claims his van was vandalized

The words "Rape Van" was spray-painted on Matthew Landan's white van. The words "Rape Van" was spray-painted on Matthew Landan's white van.
Matthew Landan, who owns Haymarket Whiskey Bar, said someone threw a condiment in his face during a bourbon event last weekend. Matthew Landan, who owns Haymarket Whiskey Bar, said someone threw a condiment in his face during a bourbon event last weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NuLu bar owner accused of rape on social media said he's been attacked.

Matthew Landan, who owns Haymarket Whiskey Bar, said someone threw a condiment in his face during a bourbon event last weekend.

The words "Rape Van" was also spray-painted on his white van.

The accusations against Landan started on Facebook when a woman posted a meme that said "Matthew Landan is a rapist." It made the rounds, and Landan's attorney said his life has been rough ever since.

"It has taken a toll. He has to worry about where he parks his vehicles and changing locks on his house multiple times," Andrew Horne said. "Each time he's taken a step outside the litigation to move forward and basically get back to normal, he's gotten pushback."

Another woman filed a lawsuit against Landan claiming he spiked her drink. Landan filed a defamation suit against both accusers.

