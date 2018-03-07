Police warning of phone scammer in Bullitt County asking people - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police warning of phone scammer in Bullitt County asking people for money

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam that conned one person out of more than $1,000.

Police say the caller identifies himself as Scotty McGaha or Lt. Michael Cook with the sheriff's office. The man then says he has an arrest warrant for you and that you can get out of it by sending him money for fines and court costs.

One person was taken for $1,400.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says it will never ask for money over the phone.

