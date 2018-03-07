Teenager charged with killing man outside Louisville Walmart in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teenager charged with killing man outside Louisville Walmart in August 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager is accused of killing a man over the summer.

LMPD arrested 19-year-old Taylor Bailey on Wednesday night and charged her with the murder of 20-year-old Deion Kennedy.

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Outer Loop on Aug. 5.

Police say Kennedy was found shot inside a car.

