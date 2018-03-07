UPDATE: Woman faces murder charge after attempted robbery at Okolona Walmart turns fatal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

LMPD officers arrested 19-year-old Taylor Bailey on March 7 and charged her with murder and robbery in connection with the death of of 20-year-old Deion Kennedy.

Police say it happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Outer Loop in Okolona on Aug. 5, 2017. That's where police found Kennedy shot inside a car.

According to the arrest report, Bailey and Kennedy had met a man in the parking lot under the guise of selling him a gun, but tried to rob him instead. Police say Kennedy pointed a gun at the intended victim's head and told him to get out of the car. At that point, a friend of the intended victim in a nearby car saw what was happening and got out of the car with a gun.

Police say Kennedy then fired at the victim's friend as he approached the car. That's when the robbery victim was able to get to his own gun, and used it to shoot Kennedy.

Bailey was in court March 8 where she pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery.

