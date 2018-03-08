CRAWFORD | Absence of dread: Louisville looks forward to ACC meeting with No. 1 Virginia

Though they've lost six straight games to Virginia, Louisville players say they're looking forward to Thursday's meeting after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Cavaliers at home.More >>
Though they've lost six straight games to Virginia, Louisville players say they're looking forward to Thursday's meeting after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Cavaliers at home.More >>
After losing a lead in the final second against Virginia, Louisville overcame the memory of that loss when Florida State made a furious charge in the final 10 minutes of its ACC Tournament opener.More >>
After losing a lead in the final second against Virginia, Louisville overcame the memory of that loss when Florida State made a furious charge in the final 10 minutes of its ACC Tournament opener.More >>
Louisville blew out to a 26-point lead, then had to hang on to hold off Florida State for an 82-76 win in the ACC Tournament, a victory that likely will put them into next week's NCAA Tournament field.More >>
Louisville blew out to a 26-point lead, then had to hang on to hold off Florida State for an 82-76 win in the ACC Tournament, a victory that likely will put them into next week's NCAA Tournament field.More >>
The Bellarmine University basketball team won its second straight GLVC Tournament championship Sunday, beating Truman 75-71 in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
The Bellarmine University basketball team won its second straight GLVC Tournament championship Sunday, beating Truman 75-71 in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
Kentucky had its four-game losing streak snapped in a double-digit loss at Florida, but the Wildcats hope their late-season momentum is only temporarily halted with the SEC Tournament coming next week.More >>
Kentucky had its four-game losing streak snapped in a double-digit loss at Florida, but the Wildcats hope their late-season momentum is only temporarily halted with the SEC Tournament coming next week.More >>
Bellarmine jumped out to an early lead and weathered some first-half foul trouble to pull away from Indianapolis in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
Bellarmine jumped out to an early lead and weathered some first-half foul trouble to pull away from Indianapolis in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
Opponents are working hard to shut down Asia Durr, but Louisville keeps countering with offense from elsewhere. On Sunday, the Cards will face Notre Dame in their first trip to the ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
Opponents are working hard to shut down Asia Durr, but Louisville keeps countering with offense from elsewhere. On Sunday, the Cards will face Notre Dame in their first trip to the ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson met the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Friday.More >>
Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson met the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Friday.More >>