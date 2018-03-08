Henryville mom sentenced for crash with train that killed her 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Henryville mom sentenced for crash with train that killed her 2 children

Posted: Updated:
Ericka Fouch appears in Clark County Court for sentencing on March 8, 2018. Ericka Fouch appears in Clark County Court for sentencing on March 8, 2018.
Ericka Fouch's 4-year-old son, Wyatt, and 5-year-old daughter, Adalynn, were both killed when the SUV their mom was driving pulled into the path of a train. Ericka Fouch's 4-year-old son, Wyatt, and 5-year-old daughter, Adalynn, were both killed when the SUV their mom was driving pulled into the path of a train.
Police say Ericka Fouch was high on drugs when she drove her SUV into the path of a train in June of 2017. Police say Ericka Fouch was high on drugs when she drove her SUV into the path of a train in June of 2017.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June learned her sentence Thursday.

Ericka Fouch was sentenced to 18 years -- nine years for each count of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while driving under influence of a controlled substance. Three years were suspended, meaning she must serve 15 years total. After she is released, she must serve three years of probation. 

Fouch was arrested in September, three months after her two children were killed in the crash with a CSX train in Henryville on June 28, 2017 at the crossing on State Road 160. Toxicology results indicated she was under the influence of drugs, and police said she was driving on a suspended license. 

After her arrest, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said a blood sample taken at the scene indicated Fouch had nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in her system. Court documents show she admitted taking drugs an hour before the accident.

The sentence was issued as part of a plea deal where prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. 

In most cases, a plea agreement also comes with a recommended punishment or sentence, but in this case, Fouch agreed to throw herself on the mercy of the court. 

During Thursday's sentencing, she expressed deep remorse and said she was ready to be held accountable for her actions. 

"I have extreme regret and extreme remorse," Fouch said. "They were were my only two children and I loved them dearly, and I miss them every day. I want to take responsibility for what has happened.”

Fouch also said she is in therapy and undergoing drug treatment. 

Fouch's attorney, Niles Driskell says he believes "that she is remorseful, that she is contrite, and that she's accepting of the sentence that the judge has imposed." 

Although Fouch could have been sentenced to probation, Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Mull pushed for jail time. 

"From the very beginning, and from the time that I saw these two little children that had been killed in this crash, it was my determination to obtain justice for them the best that I could."

Fouch had been on home incarceration since her arrest, but she walked out of court Thursday in handcuffs and taken to Clark County Jail. She will be transferred to a state prison to serve out her sentence. 

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.