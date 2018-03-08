McDonald's celebrates International Women's Day by flipping its iconic arches

McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day by turning its iconic arches upside down.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day by turning its iconic arches upside down.

On March 8 -- International Women's Day -- upside-down arches will replace rightside-up arches across all of McDonald's digital channels.

The restaurant chain will also mark the occasion at another 100 US locations -- all owned by women -- will feature the flipped logo on packaging and uniforms.

A McDonald's in California even flipped its outside sign upside down.

McDonald's says six out of every 10 restaurant managers are women.

