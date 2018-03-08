Fish Fry season heats up at St. Gabriel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - During the Lenten season, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church fires up the friers.
Every Friday from Ash Wednesday to March 23rd, the St. Gabriel Men's Club serves up tasty fried fish. It has been dubbed the "Absolute Best Fish Fry in the City of Louisville."
Back by popular demand: Boiled Shrimp Boat w/ Corn-on-the-Cob & New Potatoes (Served from 5:00PM - 7:30PM only).
March 9th, 16th & 23rd
Lunch in the gym 11:00 AM - 1:30PM
Dinner in the café & gym 5:00PM - 7:30PM
The St. Gabriel Fish Fry is endorsed by the Codfather (WDRB's Mike Marshall).
