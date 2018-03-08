Elizabethtown man charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing victim's throat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man was arrested early Thursday morning, two days after police say he slashed another man's throat.

According to an arrest report, it happened March 6, just before 11 p.m., in Room 217 of the Cardinal Inn at 642 East Dixie Avenue, near the interchange between Kentucky Turnpike and Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police say a man had been, "lacerated with a sharp instrument across his neck / throat area." That man was taken to University Hospital with "life threatening injuries," according to the arrest report.

A witness allegedly told police that 21-year-old Derrick Butterworth had previously gotten into a fight with the man. Police say Butterworth was recorded on video wearing the same jacket that was later found in the victim's room. Video surveillance also captured Butterworth leaving the hotel, according to police.

Elizabethtown Police arrested Butterworth just after 12 a.m. on March 8. He is charged with attempted murder.

Butterworth is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The victim was in stable condition, as of Thursday morning, according to a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The spokesman said the reason for the attack is unclear.

