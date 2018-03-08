Elizabethtown man charged with attempted murder after allegedly slashing victim's throat

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
The victim was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
The man charged with killing a central Indiana sheriff's deputy says he fired the shots because he didn't want to be bit by the officer's dog and that he had "no remorse" for his actions.More >>
The man charged with killing a central Indiana sheriff's deputy says he fired the shots because he didn't want to be bit by the officer's dog and that he had "no remorse" for his actions.More >>
Police say several stolen vehicles were found at the home.More >>
Police say several stolen vehicles were found at the home.More >>
Best Buy now admits it has a relationship with the FBI.More >>
Best Buy now admits it has a relationship with the FBI.More >>
According to authorities, he gave loss prevention officials a statement in which he admitted to stealing the money.More >>
According to authorities, he gave loss prevention officials a statement in which he admitted to stealing the money.More >>
Police say the elderly woman made an accusation that made the suspect angry -- and the suspect responded by hitting her with the car...More >>
Police say the elderly woman made an accusation that made the suspect angry -- and the suspect responded by hitting her with the car...More >>
Police in southern Indiana arrested two commercial truck drivers Monday on drug charges.More >>
Police in southern Indiana arrested two commercial truck drivers Monday on drug charges.More >>
At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested.More >>
At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested.More >>