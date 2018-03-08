LIHEAP shuts down early this year after money runs out - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LIHEAP shuts down early this year after money runs out

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Money to help low income residents with their heating bills ran out sooner than usual this year, according to a news release.

This comes after high demand during a brutally cold winter. This year, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, gave $225 on average to more than 9,000 Louisville families.

The money pays for late heating bills for low-income residents and keeps service from being shut off. 

Residents who are currently disconnected from utility services can still get help at any of the six LIHEAP locations through March 16.

Those locations are listed below:

  • Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 W Market St., 40212
  • South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
  • Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
  • Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
  • Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave, 40218
  • Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258

No LIHEAP funding will be available, but staff will contact LG&E to see if clients are eligible for payment help.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

