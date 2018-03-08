Kentucky AG files suit against 4th opioid distributor for over-supplying painkillers

A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing a fourth prescription distributor for supplying "dangerous levels" of painkillers to Kentucky.

The lawsuit announced March 8, 2018 against AmerisourceBergin claims the company used "unfair, misleading and deceptive business practices for excessively distributing opioids." It also alleges that the company "failed to legally report suspiciously large volumes of these drugs to state and federal authorities."

Beshear already filed lawsuits against three prescription distributors of opioids. He says the suits filed target companies who supply 85 percent of opioids in Kentucky.

The attorney general says Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergin supplies nearly 32 percent of opioids in the state.

Lawsuits were also filed against Ohio-based Cardinal Health, which supplies just over 20 percent of pharmaceuticals to the nation, and San Francisco-based McKesson Corporation, which supplies just over 32 percent.

In a release, Beshear said, "We must stop these large supplies of opioids fueling addiction in so many of our communities," Beshear said. "One way to do that is to continue to drag these billion-dollar opioid distributors into Kentucky court to seek damages for their irresponsible actions."

Beshear's lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen is one of many filed across the nation. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently settled with AmerisourceBergen for $16 million for over-supplying the state with opioids during a five-year period. Between 2007 and 2012, the company distributed a total of 132 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone to the state.

