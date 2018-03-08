Louisville 'Pothole Blitz' using new asphalt machines for annual - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville 'Pothole Blitz' using new asphalt machines for annual repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville kicked off its annual "Pothole Blitz" on Thursday -- and crews had a lot of work ahead of them after the damage from this winter and recent flooding. 

The city has a plan to prioritize which potholes will be filled first.

Crews are already fixing major potholes on main roadways, and now they've started to shift their attention to neighborhood streets.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer actually fixed a pothole himself in Fairdale Thursday morning, accompanied by representatives of Louisville Public Works. They patched potholes in a neighborhood off Mitchell Hill Road.

Crews are on call year-round for potholes, but during the blitz they'll be going through the county in a grid pattern to hit every street in March and April.

Last year, the city filled 46,500 potholes. That may sound like a lot, but it's actually 36 percent less than in 2016. The mayor credits the lower number to the fact the city is investing more money in re-paving roads.

"We've paved about 130 miles of roads each year," Fischer said. "So that's made a big difference, obviously, in pothole reduction. So more and more of our roads are in better shape and less vulnerable to potholes."

There's a new technique and tool that crews will be using to fill potholes this year. An asphalt recycling machine uses infrared light to heat the damaged asphalt of the pothole, softening so that it can be reworked, blended with new asphalt and smoothed out, creating a smoother patch than traditional pothole repair methods.

Citizens can report potholes to MetroCall in one of three ways:

  • Via Twitter, using the hashtag #502pothole.
  • By clicking on the "Report a pothole" link on the city's Web site, Louisvilleky.gov.
  • By calling MetroCall at 311 or (502) 574-5000.

