Louisville 'Pothole Blitz' using new asphalt machines for annual repairs

A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.

A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.

After losing a lead in the final second against Virginia, Louisville overcame the memory of that loss when Florida State made a furious charge in the final 10 minutes of its ACC Tournament opener.

After losing a lead in the final second against Virginia, Louisville overcame the memory of that loss when Florida State made a furious charge in the final 10 minutes of its ACC Tournament opener.

Louisville players wait to talk with interim coach David Padgett before a second half timeout. (WDRB Photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville players wait to talk with interim coach David Padgett before a second half timeout. (WDRB Photo by Eric Crawford)

The NuLu bar owner accused of rape on social media said he's been attacked.

The NuLu bar owner accused of rape on social media said he's been attacked.

Hunters in Indiana may soon be allowed to hunt and trap bobcats if a new proposal is approved.

Hunters in Indiana may soon be allowed to hunt and trap bobcats if a new proposal is approved.

Students across the country have staged walk outs in support of victims in several school shootings.

Students across the country have staged walk outs in support of victims in several school shootings.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

Last year, the city filled 46,500 potholes. That may sound like a lot, but it's actually 36 percent less than in 2016.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer actually fixed a pothole himself in Fairdale Thursday morning, accompanied by representatives of Louisville Public Works.

Crews are already fixing major potholes on main roadways, and now they've started to shift their attention to neighborhood streets.

The city of Louisville kicked off its annual "Pothole Blitz" on Thursday -- and crews had a lot of work ahead of them after the damage from this winter and recent flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville kicked off its annual "Pothole Blitz" on Thursday -- and crews had a lot of work ahead of them after the damage from this winter and recent flooding.

The city has a plan to prioritize which potholes will be filled first.

Crews are already fixing major potholes on main roadways, and now they've started to shift their attention to neighborhood streets.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer actually fixed a pothole himself in Fairdale Thursday morning, accompanied by representatives of Louisville Public Works. They patched potholes in a neighborhood off Mitchell Hill Road.

Crews are on call year-round for potholes, but during the blitz they'll be going through the county in a grid pattern to hit every street in March and April.

Last year, the city filled 46,500 potholes. That may sound like a lot, but it's actually 36 percent less than in 2016. The mayor credits the lower number to the fact the city is investing more money in re-paving roads.

"We've paved about 130 miles of roads each year," Fischer said. "So that's made a big difference, obviously, in pothole reduction. So more and more of our roads are in better shape and less vulnerable to potholes."

There's a new technique and tool that crews will be using to fill potholes this year. An asphalt recycling machine uses infrared light to heat the damaged asphalt of the pothole, softening so that it can be reworked, blended with new asphalt and smoothed out, creating a smoother patch than traditional pothole repair methods.

Citizens can report potholes to MetroCall in one of three ways:

Via Twitter, using the hashtag #502pothole.

By clicking on the "Report a pothole" link on the city's Web site, Louisvilleky.gov.

By calling MetroCall at 311 or (502) 574-5000.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.