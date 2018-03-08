Pedestrian deaths climb, injury crashes fall in Louisville in 2017

The number of people who died after being struck by vehicles in Louisville increased or stayed even for the fifth straight year, but total injury collisions involving pedestrians fell for the second straight year in Louisville.More >>
Louisville officials had hoped to finalize an agreement with the Marian Group by mid-February, but that didn't happen.More >>
House Bill 572 would ensure that the Louisville Arena Authority follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as comply with executive branch ethics standards.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent $100,240 in January, including more than $98,500 on expenses for an advertising campaign set to begin next week.More >>
