VIDEO | Northeastern University women's basketball team springs into action to push bus out of the snow

PHILADELPHIA (WDRB) -- In addition to its test on the court, the Northeastern University women's basketball team had to prove itself in the snow!

A nor'easter was blanketing Philadelphia and the entire east coast in snow, when the team was in town to get ready for the NCAA basketball tournament.

According to the Northeastern University News, the team bus was trying to take them back to the hotel after practicing at St. Joseph's University. When the bus stopped at an uphill traffic light, it lost traction and got stuck.

No problem. There were plenty of "Huskies" power at the ready. The players, coaches and staff got out of the bus and pushed it out of the snow and ice.

They said it took almost 15 minutes, but the driver was able to get the bus back on track.

Video posted by the team has gone viral.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.