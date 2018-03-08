Floyds Knobs carpenter has message for thief who stole tool collection

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.More >>
The victim was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
The man charged with killing a central Indiana sheriff's deputy says he fired the shots because he didn't want to be bit by the officer's dog and that he had "no remorse" for his actions.More >>
Police say several stolen vehicles were found at the home.More >>
Best Buy now admits it has a relationship with the FBI.More >>
According to authorities, he gave loss prevention officials a statement in which he admitted to stealing the money.More >>
Police say the elderly woman made an accusation that made the suspect angry -- and the suspect responded by hitting her with the car...More >>
