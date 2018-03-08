Trustees narrow list of candidates for University of Louisville' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trustees narrow list of candidates for University of Louisville's next president

Posted: Updated:
Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The list of finalists narrowed Thursday for the University of Louisville's next president.

The board of trustees met March 8 behind closed doors. It narrowed the list of about 50 qualified applicants down to about 10.

It will cut that list down to three or four finalists who will be invited to campus for interviews. U of L will not release the names of any of the finalists.

The new president could be named as soon as late April or early May.

U of L has been without a permanent leader since James Ramsey resigned in 2016.

