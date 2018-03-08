Insider Louisville snags big grant from Brown Foundation to support nonprofit news operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville data science firm EdjAnalytics raised $2.2 million in its latest round of equity funding, the company said Thursday. The funding round was led by Louisville venture capital firm Chrysalis Ventures, EdjAnalytics said in a press release. “We continue to receive incredible support from this community,” Sean O’Leary, EdjAnalytics’ co-founder and CEO, said in the press release. “Accomplishing 100% of the equity ...More >>
Insider Media Group, the nonprofit organization behind Insider Louisville, has secured a $500,000 grant from Louisville’s James Graham Brown Foundation to support the digital newsroom’s operations in 2018.More >>
President Donald Trump’s proposed 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum will increase costs for Braidy Industries, the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill outside of Ashland, Ky.More >>
Humana Inc. CEO Bruce Broussard’s total pay remained essentially flat at $19.8 million in 2017, a year in which the Louisville-based company refocused its strategy after its failed merger with Aetna and shed thousands of jobs.More >>
A western Kentucky aluminum plant has become the poster child for supporters of President Trump’s decision, but bourbon and other Bluegrass State industries could be harmed.More >>
The $315 million, 30-story Omni Louisville opened for business Tuesday, the most significant project in downtown Louisville since the KFC Yum! Center in 2010.More >>
The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
