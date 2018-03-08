President Trump announces steep tariffs on steel and aluminum im - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump announces steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to address what he says is an "assault on our country."

Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S.

Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a "travesty" and hurts American workers and industry.

In making the long-awaited announcement Thursday, Trump says the U.S. industry has been, "ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices."

"It's really an assault on our country," he said.

