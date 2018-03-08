Louisville data company EdjAnalytics raises $2.2 million from investors

Edj Analytics co-founder Sean O'Leary at a January, 2018 event at the company's office in Nulu.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville data science firm EdjAnalytics raised $2.2 million in its latest round of equity funding, the company said Thursday.

The funding round was led by Louisville venture capital firm Chrysalis Ventures, EdjAnalytics said in a press release.

“We continue to receive incredible support from this community,” Sean O’Leary, EdjAnalytics’ co-founder and CEO, said in the press release. “Accomplishing 100% of the equity round through local investors is a testament to the collaboration for tech development in Louisville and the successes we’ve seen in both EdjAnalytics and EdjSports divisions.”

EdjAnalytics is best known for its predictive model that helps NFL teams, including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, make better play calls on the field.

But the company also applies its data savvy to healthcare, education and workforce planning.

EdjAnalytics has raised $4.6 million in total, said Casey Ramage, the company's vice president of marketing.

