Louisville data company EdjAnalytics snags $2.2 million in funding, could triple employment

Edj Analytics co-founder Sean O'Leary at a January, 2018 event at the company's office in Nulu.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With an infusion of $2.2 million from local investors, Louisville data science firm EdjAnalytics could double or triple its 25-person employee base by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said Friday.

“It just entirely depends on some of the opportunities we’ve got out there and how fast we can get folks to execute on them,” Edj Analytics CEO Sean O’Leary said in a brief phone interview from Prague, where he is visiting his daughter on her study abroad program.

Founded in 2013, EdjAnalytics specializes in gleaning insights from data to help clients in sports, healthcare, education and other fields improve their decision-making.

The company is best known for its predictive model that helps a handful of NFL teams, including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, make better play calls on the field.

EdjAnalytics said in a press release Thursday that it netted $2.2 million in its latest round of funding, bringing total investment in the company to $4.6 million.

O’Leary declined to disclose the company’s valuation or annual revenues, but he said EdjAnalytics is at the vanguard of predictive data science and has plenty of business opportunities ahead.

“If we can build a business that’s got 200 or 300 smart people solving difficult problems here in Louisville for people around the world, that’d be pretty cool,” he said.

The company is looking for new office space in Louisville, as it expects to outgrow its space at the Green Building in Nulu, 732 E. Market Street, by the summer, O’Leary said.

Louisville venture capital firm Chrysalis Ventures led the $2.2 million investment round in EdjAnalytics.

Chrysalis was also an early investor in Genscape, the energy information company that O’Leary co-founded in 2000.

While EdjAnalytics has not revealed its other shareholders, some have been made public through Kentucky’s angel investor tax credit program.

Individual investors include Doug Cobb of Chrysalis Ventures; Mark and James Kirchdorfer, of ISCO Industries; Dale Boden of B F Capital; Jim Patterson II, the son of Rally’s and Long John Silver’s founder Jim Patterson; Ed Glasscock, of law firm Frost Brown Todd and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“We continue to receive incredible support from this community,” O’Leary said in the company’s press release Thursday. “Accomplishing 100% of the equity round through local investors is a testament to the collaboration for tech development in Louisville and the successes we’ve seen in both EdjAnalytics and EdjSports divisions.”

