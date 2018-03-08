Riverside restaurants working hard to reopen after damaging Febr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Riverside restaurants working hard to reopen after damaging February floods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Captain's Quarters seemed just about as busy Thursday as on a warm weekend night in the summer. But instead of being filled with diners and drinkers, it was painters, movers and employees working fast to get this riverside favorite back open.

"What a difference a week makes," co-owner Andrew Masterson said. "We went from nine feet of water to almost totally dry now."

Just last week, Masterson was floating on the flood waters and monitoring his submerged restaurant. 

The damage could total anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000, and it's far from the first time he's dealt with it.

"We've learned a lot over the years, and we've made a lot of improvements over the years to make getting back open much easier and much faster," Masterson said.

In fact, he hopes to have the bar at Captain's Quarters open Friday afternoon and have food service back up and running by Monday. 

Nearby River Road BBQ hopes to be in the same boat.  The restaurant near Zorn Avenue saw its fair share of flooding. But since waters receded, contractors have stripped drywall and insulation to make way for a March 16 reopening.

Some of the untold stories from the February floods lie with restaurant employees. Many have gone without pay checks for weeks now. For that reason Chef John Varanese, whose restaurants saw little damage, is hoping to raise money for hourly waiters, cooks and bussers. Donations from Thursday to Sunday will be collected at "The Levee."

"It can be as little as possible or as much as you can afford," Varanese said.

Non-profit APRON Inc. will then dish out the cash. Varanese also plans to deliver food and water to workers at the riverside restaurants.

