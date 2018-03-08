FBI agent testifies in Louisville child porn case that agency paid Geek Squad workers for years

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.More >>
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.More >>
Students across the country have staged walk outs in support of victims in several school shootings.More >>
Hunters in Indiana may soon be allowed to hunt and trap bobcats if a new proposal is approved.More >>
A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.More >>
The NuLu bar owner accused of rape on social media said he's been attacked.More >>
A man dies after falling 150 feet from Whistling Arch at Red River Gorge.More >>
The victim was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.More >>
The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.More >>
“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”More >>
In an order filed Wednesday, Minton rejected a motion by Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to remove Circuit Court Judge James T. Jameson on allegations he interceded in the case before he was appointed judge.More >>
Marshall Circuit Court Judge Jameson T. Jameson filed a response to claims by three western Kentucky media outlets, saying the allegations made “are inaccurate, uninformed, and misleading,”More >>
“How is this not tampering with physical evidence?” Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Susan Schultz Gibson asked twice in court on Wednesday after learning about the issue. “I have a tremendous concern about that. … You can’t make this stuff up.”More >>
On Monday, a judge took the highly unusual step of sealing the entire case files of Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr., including the indictments, court motions, scheduled hearing dates and even the case numbers.More >>
A police officer’s use of an automatic license plate reader to stop and arrest a Kentucky man was not a violation of the man’s right to privacy, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.More >>
