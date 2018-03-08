1 lane of Broadway reopens near Baxter Avenue after crane falls - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 lane of Broadway reopens near Baxter Avenue after crane falls over roadway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of West Broadway has reopened at Baxter Avenue after a crane tipped over at the construction site for the new Phoenix Hill mixed-use development.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The crane was leaning over the north side of Broadway, blocking one lane. No one was hurt, MetroSafe said.

Steve Huber with General Steel Crane and Rigging said two cranes came Elizabethtown to bring the tipped crane upright. As of 5 a.m. Friday, all lanes of West Broadway were back open.

