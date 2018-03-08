GCCS making plans for students to participate in National School Walkout Day March 14

A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- National School Walkout Day is prompting another area school district to make plans to accommodate a student protest.

Greater Clark County School superintendent Andrew Melin, Ph.D. posted information for students, parents and the staff. The walkout is planned for Wednesday, March 14 , 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and is calling for students to walk out of class for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February.

In the statement, Melin said the district is allowing students to share their voice, but they will return to class. "We do not feel it is safe to allow students to leave the school building during events that are so highly publicized, but we also believe that their voices need to be respected."

Parents are being asked to speak to their child about the walkout, and be informed about the consequences of leaving the building during the organized events. Melin says students who leave the building during the date and times of school events will be disciplined according to district policy.

He said the district will support students in middle and high schools to hold organized events on the National Walkout Day. There are planned events to memorialized victims of both the Parkland, Florida and Marshall County, Kentucky mass shootings. Information for each school is posted on the Greater Clark website. Elementary students will not participate.

A second walkout is also planned for Friday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

