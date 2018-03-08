Woodford Reserve unveils 2018 Kentucky Derby Bottle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woodford Reserve unveils 2018 Kentucky Derby Bottle

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve has unveiled this years Kentucky Derby Bottle.

The brand is the Official Sponsor of the Derby. The limited-edition bottle features the colorful artwork of Louisville artist Keith Anderson.

Anderson painted horses as they break away from the starting gate.

The bottle hits shelves this month.

