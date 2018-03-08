American hospitals offering five-figure bonuses and college tuit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American hospitals offering five-figure bonuses and college tuition to attract more nurses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.

Some are offering five-figure signing bonuses and college tuition for employees and their children. Others are providing free housing and up to $20,000 in reimbursable relocation costs.

The shortage comes as experienced nurses are retiring at a rapid rate. The American Nurses Association estimates more than 1 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2022.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

