Louisville Metro Council votes to support legalizing medical mar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council votes to support legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Members voted overwhelming to pass a resolution urging lawmakers to do what legislatures in 26 others states already have. Several council members said they know of people who would greatly benefit from using medical marijuana to ease pain, instead of opioids.

Councilwoman Angela Leet said of the more than 600 responses to a survey, more than 90 percent of Louisvillians are in favor of the idea.

House judiciary committee members have yet to vote to move the plan forward or to kill it.

