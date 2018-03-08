Bevin administration sues to keep pension plan analysis private - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin administration sues to keep pension plan analysis private

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed a lawsuit to stop an analysis of the his pension reform plan from being released.

Ellen Suetholz with the Kentucky Public Pension Coalition asked for that analysis, which shows how much Bevin's plan would cost. But, she was denied.

The Bevin administration argued it involved a draft pension plan that has yet to be introduced in the legislature. Suetholz appealed to Attorney General Andy Beshear, who said the Bevin administration violated the Open Records Act.

Bevin's pension plan is not the one currently being considered.

