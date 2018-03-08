3 people inducted into Kentuckiana Business Hall of Fame at Omni - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 people inducted into Kentuckiana Business Hall of Fame at Omni Louisville Hotel

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of Kentuckiana's most influential business leaders took their place in the Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Nearly 800 people watched as Sandra Frazier, Kerry Stemler and Matthew Thornton were honored for their contributions to the business community.

The induction ceremony was held at the Omni Louisville Hotel, the first major event for the brand new venue. Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana hosted the event, hoping to teach young people what it takes to receive such an honor.

"We teach them how to manage their money, how to act in the workplace, how to get a job and how to be entrepreneurs if they have that great idea," said Debra Hoffer, President of Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana.

Thursday night's inductees joined more than a hundred others in the Kentuckiana Business Hall of Fame.

