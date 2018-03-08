JCPS recruiting talent from Puerto Rico to solve district's teacher shortage

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed a lawsuit to stop an analysis of the his pension reform plan from being released.

Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.

America is facing a nursing shortage, so hospitals are offering perks and incentives to attract qualified applicants.

A southern Indiana mother who pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last June has learned her sentence.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team of JCPS administrators went 1,700 miles to tap some of the best and brightest educators, an extraordinary step to solve the district's teacher shortage.

Heysha Diaz Melendez and Omar Velez Mejias were recruited from Puerto Rico last year. Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, who oversees recruitment for JCPS, said her team hired 33 teachers to promote diversity in the district and to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.

"Some of the people in Puerto Rico left superintendent positions, principal positions, to come and become teachers here in Jefferson County," Green-Webb said.

Green-Webb said teachers in Puerto Rico have the exact same training and certifications as teachers in America, and it's working so well that the team is back on the island this week hosting another week-long job fair.

"Our starting salary is at least $42,700 and could go upwards of $85,000 depending on how many years of experience and where they end up teaching," Green-Webb said.

But the transplants said at the end of the day, it's not about the money, but rather their students.

"Thank you Louisville," Velez Mejias said. "Thank you for this opportunity, because you're giving to my people too. A second chance."

