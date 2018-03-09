Drunkest states in the U.S. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Drunkest states in the U.S.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Centers for Disease Control ranks the drunkest states in the U.S.

North Dakota is number one. 25% of adults in North Dakota drink excessively.

Wisconsin and Alaska also made the top three.

Indiana is the 34th drunkest state. 17% of adults drink excessively. Bloomington was chosen as the drunkest metro area in Indiana.

Kentucky is the 37th drunkest state, with Louisville ranked the drunkest metro. 16% of adults in Kentucky drink excessively.

Tennessee is the least drunk state.

