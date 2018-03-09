Anthem 5K kicks off 2018 Triple Crown of Running Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anthem 5K kicks off 2018 Triple Crown of Running Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The first leg of the Triple Crown of Running is Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The Anthem 5K starts at 8 a.m. The race will wind through downtown Louisville. For a look at the course, click here.

Several downtown streets will be closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, race officials say LMPD misplaced barricades at 6th Street and caused the 5K to be 944 feet short.

The 10K, the second leg of the Triple Crown of Running, is March 24, 2018.

The final leg, the 10 miler, is April 7, 2018.

