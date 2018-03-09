Louisville man accused of exposing himself outside local daycare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he was seen exposing himself and committing a sex act outside a local daycare.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on March 1, at the University of Louisville Early Learning Campus Daycare at 409 Reg Smith Circle, near the intersection of West Bloom Street and South 4th Street.

University of Louisville Police say surveillance video captured 29-year-old Akiba Simmons driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

Adults at the daycare allegedly saw Simmons exposing himself and committing a sex act there in the parking lot. One of the witnesses was able to take a picture of his vehicle's license plate.

Police say they ran a check on the license plate and tracked it back to Enterprise Rental at 433 South 8th Street. After checking with the agency, police learned that Simmons' name was not on the lease agreement, and he had no business driving the car, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say witnesses were able to identify Simmons as the person in the parking lot after they were shown a photo of him.

A warrant was issued for Simmons' arrest on March 7. He was taken into custody the next day.

Simmons is charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and loitering. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

