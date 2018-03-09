Heine Brothers' Coffee opens 15th location inside Omni Louisville Hotel

Heine Brothers' Omni shop is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrated the opening of its 15th location Friday, and joined the Omni Hotel group of businesses.

A ribbon cutting for the Heine Brothers' Omni shop's grand opening was held March 9. It opened for business on March 6 as part of Omni's Fall City Market. The store is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Years of planning went into the new location.

"A big part of the Omni is they like to support local businesses, and they wanted a local coffee shop so we've been working with them hand-in-glove over the last four years to get this open," said Heine Brothers' co-owner Chuck Schnatter.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The first 400 customers received an exclusive Heine Brothers-Omni Hotel reusable mug.

Heine Brothers' is locally owned. It opened its first location in the Highlands in 1994.

