Louisville Zoo's Mikki the elephant is having a baby!

Louisville Zoo's Mikki the elephant is having a baby!

Louisville Zoo's Mikki the African elephant is pregnant with her second calf. Louisville Zoo's Mikki the African elephant is pregnant with her second calf.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mikki the elephant is pregnant.  

The Louisville Zoo is preparing for the arrival of a baby elephant. 32-year-old Mikki the African elephant is expecting her second calf sometime in the summer of 2019. 

An ultrasound  by zoo vets this week confirmed the planned pregnancy. Mikki is part of what the zoo says is a sophisticated artificial insemination process. Veterinarians believe she conceived sometime in October 2017. Elephant gestation is 20-22 months.

In a release, zoo director John Walczak said, ""We are very excited about Mikki's pregnancy. Preserving the future of this species is critical to us and we solidified our commitment to elephants with the expansion of our exhibit in 2015."

This is Mikki's second pregnancy. In March 2007, she gave birth to Scotty, who died of colic. The condition is not uncommon in elephants and horses. 

While Mikki is 32, the zoo says African elephants can become pregnant into their 40s. 

