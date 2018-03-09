Making conflict on the theater stage look real

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Shakespeare and the Frazier History Museum's Eric Frantz are partnering for in-depth stage combat classes.

Students will learn the proper techniques for stage combat fighting.

Eric Frantz, Artist/Historical Interpreter at the Frazier History Museum, will instruct students in the art of hand-to-hand combat using the broad sword and dagger as well as use of the rapier.

Kentucky Shakespeare will supply all weaponry and equipment needed.

The class is April 14, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.No prior experience is necessary. Participants must be at least 17 years old. It is $60. Pre-payment is required.

ArtSpace Building

323 West Broadway

Second Floor-Rehearsal Hall

