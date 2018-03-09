1 student injured after accidental shooting at Lexington high school

The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT. (Photo courtesy: WKYT)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police were at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School Friday morning after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

A student who was in a classroom at the same time the gunshot occurred says another student was playing with the gun before it accidentally fired. The student says her peer suffered a hand injury as a result.

One mother tells WKYT she received a call from her son who was "shook" from the event after hearing the gunshot. She says she is heading to the school to pick her son up.

Lexington police tell WKYT that everyone on campus is now safe. They say FCPS law enforcement is the primary agency investigating, but they are assisting. Police say FCPS will likely file charges against the student.

FCPS spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall released this statement following the shooting.

"We had a student accidentally hurt himself [with] a firearm. No other students or staff were injured. The student has been taken to the hospital and is receiving medical care at this time. He is also facing charges of possession of a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment. We are not in a lockdown because the threat has been removed. School safety is the number one priority at Douglass and we will continue to take steps to ensure that all students and staff are safe."

The student's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.