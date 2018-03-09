Bobby Petrino Foundation donates $100,000 to city to help flood victims

The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.

The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

A Floyds Knobs carpenter has a message for the thief who stole a priceless family treasure from his work truck

About 40 U of L football players joined members of the Red Cross to help clean up flood debris in Louisville's Riviera neighborhood.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined U of L head football coach Bobby Petrino and his wife, Becky, to announce $100,000 in funding from the Petrino Family Foundation to help flood victims in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino is lending a helping hand to flooding victims.

Financial assistance will be available to some area homeowners affected by flooding thanks to a $100,000 donation from Bobby and Becky Petrino, and the Petrino Family Foundation.

Mayor Greg Fischer joined U of L Football Coach Bobby Petrino for a news conference Friday afternoon to announce plans for the special flood relief fund that will provide help for families hard hit by recent flooding.

The fund was started with a $100,000 donation from Bobby and Becky Petrino and the Petrino Family Foundation. The money will be earmarked for families displaced by the flood, and to help people cover some of their clean-up and recovery costs.

To qualify for up to $1,000 for emergency expenses, households must meet income eligibility requirements. Applicants also need to have been living in their home in Jefferson County as a primary residence at the time of the flood.

The emergency money can be used to cover the first month’s rent and deposits up to $1,000 for displaced families who are in need of a new or temporary residence, or to buy cleaning, household or other emergency supplies.

There are several ways to apply for emergency funding:

Contact MetroCall 311 by dialing 311 or 502-574-5000.

Email metro.call@louisvilleky.gov.

Visit the website’s On Line Customer Service or Live Chat at www.louisvilleky.gov/metrocall.

Tweet @LouMetro311.

Download the free Mobile 311 app from the website.

You'll need to leave your name, address, phone number, email address and the type of assistance you're requesting. You should receive a response within 48-72 hours.

Mayor Fischer also reminded residents who would like to volunteer to aid stricken residents and help with general community cleanup to contact Metro United Way 2-1-1 for a placement.

The city has applied for assistance from the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency to help recoup the millions of dollars in damages and response and recovery costs.

Earlier this week, Coach Petrino mobilized his team to take part in cleanup efforts for flood victims in east Louisville. More than 40 U of L football players joined the Red Cross to hand out shovels, rakes and cleaning supplies to residents.

“It’s a lot of work here to do, and it’s definitely a sad situation, but we are just here to help everyone out,” said U of L Defensive End Jon Greenard. “It’s great feeling to know we all put aside ourselves and our pride to the side, because it is not an easy job. We took the time out of our day to do this.”

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.