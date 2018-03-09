North Carolina police officer charged with assaulting jaywalking suspect

When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.
Louisville Metro Council members threw their support Thursday behind a plan to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.More >>
The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.More >>
Lexington police are at the scene of Frederick Douglass High School after a report of a gunshot on campus, according to WKYT.More >>
A mom in China may have to wait 25 million minutes to use her smartphone. The options she has to unlock the phone.More >>
Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."More >>
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.More >>
The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.More >>
According to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's office, 57-year-old John Marvin Nix was arrested on March 5.More >>
A white police officer whose body camera recorded him beating a black pedestrian he accused of jaywalking has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.More >>
Police say surveillance video captured the suspect driving into the parking lot and, "moving the vehicle to different spots in the parking lot to get closer to the children's playground."More >>
When a crook broke into a contractors truck he took much more than his tools. In fact, the one thing the Southern Indiana man wants back most is worth no money at all.
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot in a Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop last August.More >>
The victim was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.More >>
The man charged with killing a central Indiana sheriff's deputy says he fired the shots because he didn't want to be bit by the officer's dog and that he had "no remorse" for his actions.More >>
Police say several stolen vehicles were found at the home.More >>
