Neighbor reaches plea deal for assaulting US Senator Rand Paul over yard waste

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who attacked Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul last year has pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. 

A federal judge accepted a plea agreement from Rene Boucher on March 9, which means he is now convicted of the assault.

Boucher was charged after attacking the Paul in November 2017 at his Bowling Green home while the senator was mowing his lawn. 

Boucher, who is Paul's neighbor, admits the fight was about yard maintenance. Paul suffered six broken ribs and a bout with pneumonia as a result of the attack.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 21-months. But Boucher faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Boucher's attorney, Matthew Baker told WDRB that he will ask for leniency, when Boucher is sentenced on June 15, 2018. He said this was a dispute between longtime neighbors and not politically motivated.

