Shepherdsville man accused of trying to solicit sex from children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he was caught trying to solicit sex from children online.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's office, 57-year-old John Marvin Nix was arrested on March 5.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nix last month on 12 counts of engaging in the unlawful use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

Court documents do not provide further details.

"Over the past two years, the number of arrests, indictments and convictions by Beshear's cyber investigators has reached historic levels, totaling more than 145," the news release states.

Nix is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

