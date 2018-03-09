Weather postpones weekend closure of I-265W ramp to I-64E in New - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Weather postpones weekend closure of I-265W ramp to I-64E in New Albany

Posted:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The planned weekend closure of the I-265 West ramp to I-64 East in New Albany is being postponed. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation says wet weather is in the forecast, so the planned pavement repairs will be rescheduled. The closing was to start Friday night and run through 5 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018.

I-265 West to I-64 East is a common link for Floyd County drivers heading into Louisville on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

INDOT spokesman Harry Maginity says the ramp will have to close for three weekends to complete the project. But it won't be on consecutive weekends. 

But Maginity says repair work for the nearby I-64 East bridge over Captain Frank Road will start Tuesday, March 13,  as scheduled. That will bring a one-lane closing.

