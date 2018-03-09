Kentucky Senate postpones scheduled vote on much-debated pension - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Senate postpones scheduled vote on much-debated pension bill

Posted: Updated:
Lawmakers in Kentucky's Senate have postponed a vote on a controversial pension bill. Lawmakers in Kentucky's Senate have postponed a vote on a controversial pension bill.
Dozens of teachers gathered at the Capitol rotunda on March 9, 2018, to protest possible cuts to cost of living adjustments to shore up the state's pension plan. Dozens of teachers gathered at the Capitol rotunda on March 9, 2018, to protest possible cuts to cost of living adjustments to shore up the state's pension plan.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's state Senate postponed a scheduled vote Friday on the much-debated pension bill.

Senators met for several hours Friday behind closed doors, as teachers and other state employees packed the Capitol - holding signs and chanting against the plan.

After a lunch break, senators came back to chambers and decided to wait on a vote on Senate Bill 1.  The bill now goes back to committee. So the fate of the bill seems uncertain. 

The pension bill being considered fully funds the pension system but also temporarily reduces annual cost-of-living raises for teachers and cuts some benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.

Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones says he does not think Republicans have enough votes to pass the bill. Republican Senate President Robert Stivers says leaders have not done a vote count.

Stivers added that senators wanted more time to have "a better comfort level" with the bill.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.