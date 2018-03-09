More than $1 million will fund project to revitalize popular are - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than $1 million will fund project to revitalize popular area in Cherokee Park

On March 9, 2018, city officials announce a $1.1 million project to revitalize a popular area of Louisville's Cherokee Park.
Cherokee Park's iconic McCall Shelter will not be moved during a $1.1 million restoration project in Louisville's Cherokee Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming to one of the most popular spots at Cherokee Park.

Hogan Fountain and Bonnycastle Hill have been popular areas of Louisville's Cherokee Park for decades. Now the city is investing $1.1 million to revitalize the landmarks. 

The restoration project was started by Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks & Recreation. 

The project calls for relocating a basketball court as well as adding walking paths and improving parking. The signature feature will be adding a picnic pavilion.

The McCall shelter will not be moved. 

Bonnycastle Hill gets its name from Mrs. Hattie Bonnycastle, who donated the land to the city in the late 1800s. It was included in the original plan for Cherokee Park by Frederick Law Olmsted. 

It's also the site of the popular Hogan Fountain landmark, which was designed by Enid Yandell.

Money from the project comes from donors of Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s Campaign for Extraordinary Parks including the Stegner Family, along with support from City of Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer, Councilman Brandon Coan and Louisville Parks and Recreation. 

Plans call for completing the restoration by the fall of this year. 

