Applebee's owner warns of data breach at some Kentucky and Indiana locations

Applebee's owner warns of data breach at some Kentucky and Indiana locations

Customers of certain area Applebee's may want to check their credit and debit card statements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers of certain Applebee's in Kentucky and Indiana may want to check their credit and debit card statements.

According to a notice issued by RMH Franchise, a franchisee that operates approximately 160 restaurants across several states, data from credit and debit cards used at RMH-owned Applebee's restaurants may have been compromised.

"Upon learning of a potential incident, RMH promptly launched an investigation and obtained the help of leading cyber security forensics firms," the notice states. "Based on the experts' investigation, RMH believes that unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at certain RMH-owned and operated Applebee's restaurants was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at those locations."

Specifically, information such as guests' names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates, and card verification codes processed during limited time periods could be affected. The time periods vary by restaurant.

Among other states, RMH owns and operates Applebee's restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky, including some in Frankfort and Lexington.

The franchisee does not own any Applebee's restaurants in Louisville.

For a list of locations, and for more info, CLICK HERE.

For more information, guests can call (888) 764-7357, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

