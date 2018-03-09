Veterans Home of California in Yountville on lockdown after reports of shots fired

The Veterans Home of California in Yountville went on lockdown, after gunman reportedly took hostages.

YOUNTVILLE, Ca. (WDRB) -- An armed man took three hostages during an "active shooter situation" at a California veterans home Friday afternoon, a fire official said.

According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, the Veterans Home of California in Yountville went on lockdown about 10:45 a.m. local time, after gunshots were reported. Local media reports that up to 30 shots were fired.

One witness says the gunman quietly walked into a going-away party and staff meeting at the home. He reportedly let some of the estimated 15 people leave but kept others hostage.

"Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran's Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority," the veterans home said in a statement on Facebook. "We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed."

An official from the veteran's home told the news station that it was unclear if the shots were fired from inside or outside the building.

The Napa Valley Register reported an armed gunman, dressed in black with body armor, entered the building and may have taken hostages.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

The state Veterans Affairs department says the home that opened in 1984 is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 elderly and disabled residents. Its website says it offers residential accommodations with recreational, social, and therapeutic activities for independent living.

Veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom now live at the home, according to the website.

The grounds are also home to a 1,200-seat theater, a 9-hole golf course, a baseball stadium, bowling lanes, a swimming pool, and a military Base Exchange branch store.

Yountville is in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

